Henrique logged an assist in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Henrique closed out the campaign well with 10 points in his last 13 appearances. With the retirement of Ryan Getzlaf, Henrique is likely to be the most experienced veteran among Ducks forwards to begin 2022-23. The 32-year-old enjoyed a bounce-back campaign this year with 19 goals, 23 assists, 141 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 58 appearances. He's usually good for 40-to-50 points, so it's good to see him return to that level after posting just 21 points in 45 outings last season.