Henrique scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blues.

Ryan Getzlaf pulled off a behind-the-back pass to Henrique for the last goal in the contest, though it had no impact on the outcome. It's been a steady April for Henrique -- he has five goals and three assists in his last 11 contests. The 32-year-old forward is back to the familiar 40-point mark through just 56 appearances this season. He's reached that threshold in every full-length NHL campaign he's played.