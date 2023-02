Henrique (lower body) won't finish Tuesday's game versus the Lightning.

Henrique got tangled up with Brandon Hagel in the second period. That caused Henrique to immediately leave the game. The Ducks were trailing 4-0 after two periods, so this may have a hint of precaution, though it's unclear when an update on the 33-year-old will be available. The Ducks' next game is Thursday versus the Capitals.