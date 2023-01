Henrique scored an empty-net goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Henrique extended his point streak to six games, and he's scored a goal in five of them. He put the finishing touch on Tuesday's victory, and he's now one point shy of reaching the 30-point mark for the fourth time in five full seasons with the Ducks. The 32-year-old has 17 goals, 12 helpers, 92 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 47 outings.