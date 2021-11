Henrique scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Henrique put his name on the scoresheet in the final minute of regulation. The 31-year-old continues to impress in a bounce-back season -- he's up to six goals, seven helpers, 48 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 16 contests. As long as he's playing with the similarly successful Ryan Getzlaf and Troy Terry, Henrique is a solid forward option in fantasy.