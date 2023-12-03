Henrique scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Henrique got the Ducks on the board in the first period, though they trailed 3-1 at the end of the frame. The 33-year-old center continues to bounce between the first and third lines depending on if rookie center Leo Carlsson is in the lineup. Henrique has earned five points over his last 10 outings, including three power-play points in that span. Overall, the veteran has four tallies, seven helpers, 35 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 18 hits and a minus-6 rating through 23 appearances.