Henrique scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Henrique's third-period tally could have been the start of a comeback, but the Ducks couldn't muster any more offense. The center has scored in consecutive games, giving him seven goals and eight points in 13 games. He's topped 20 goals four times in his career, and he's also reached 20-plus assists in each of the last five campaigns. Expect the 29-year-old to soon start setting up his teammates a little more even if it comes at the expense of some goals of his own.