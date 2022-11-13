Henrique (personal) will draw back into the Ducks' lineup for Saturday's game against Chicago.
Henrique missed Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Minnesota. He has four goals and five points in 13 games while averaging 16:03 of ice time. Max Jones will be a healthy scratch Saturday.
