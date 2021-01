Henrique is scoreless through three games with a minus-3 rating and just one shot on goal.

Coming off a season where he scored 26 goals on a career-high 169 shots, it's a bit surprising to see Henrique start the 2020-21 campaign so slow. Rather, he's shown off the physicality a bit more with seven hits in two games. Anaheim's struggling offense will limit his ceiling, but with at least 20 goals in four of the last five seasons, Henrique should settle back into a groove.