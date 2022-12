Henrique registered a power-play assist, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Henrique helped out on Cam Fowler's first-period marker. The assist was Henrique's third point in the last two games. The 32-year-old forward is doing solid with a first-line role and power-play time. He's up to nine goals, eight helpers, 63 shots on net, 22 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 31 appearances this season.