Henrique provided a power-play assist and fired four shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Henrique set up Trevor Zegras for the opening tally just 4:05 into the game. In his previous four games, Henrique had been more of a finisher with four goals. The 32-year-old forward is up to 41 points (11 on the power play) with 140 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 57 contests this season, though he'll likely finish without a shorthanded point for the second time in the last three years.