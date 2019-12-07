Ducks' Adam Henrique: Ends 14-game goal drought
Henrique scored a goal on a game-high seven shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.
Henrique didn't score a goal at all in November. He had gone eight games without a point entering Friday's contest. The usually reliable center is at nine goals and 15 points in 29 appearances this season. He's added 64 shots on goal and 31 hits, but fantasy owners will want to see a little more consistency before he can be trusted again.
