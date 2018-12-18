Henrique scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Monday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

He hadn't found the back of the net in nine games, but Henrique has still been productive with six assists over that stretch. The 28-year-old now has seven goals and 20 points through 35 games, putting him on pace for his sixth straight season with at least 40 points.