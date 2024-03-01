Henrique scored a power-play goal, dished two assists, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sharks.

Henrique earned his first multi-point effort in eight contests, leading the Ducks' offense in the high-scoring game. The 34-year-old crossed the 40-point mark Thursday -- he's now at 17 goals, 24 helpers, 10 power-play points, 109 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 58 appearances. With a quarter of the season left, Henrique has time to get back to the 50-point mark for the first time since 2017-18, though it's unclear if he'd get as many premium minutes if the Ducks decide to trade him to a contender.