Ducks' Adam Henrique: Explodes for four points
Henrique scored twice and delivered two assists in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.
This was arguably Henrique's best game of the year. His two tallies came 1:42 apart late in the third period to force overtime. The 30-year-old added a plus-4 rating, six shots, three blocked shots and two hits in the game. He's up to 23 scores, 37 points, 153 shots and a minus-2 rating through 62 appearances. He's on track to finish between 40 and 50 points for the seventh straight campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.