Henrique scored twice and delivered two assists in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

This was arguably Henrique's best game of the year. His two tallies came 1:42 apart late in the third period to force overtime. The 30-year-old added a plus-4 rating, six shots, three blocked shots and two hits in the game. He's up to 23 scores, 37 points, 153 shots and a minus-2 rating through 62 appearances. He's on track to finish between 40 and 50 points for the seventh straight campaign.