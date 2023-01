Henrique tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-3 victory over Columbus.

Henrique got Anaheim on the board 22 seconds into the second period, finishing a feed from Troy Terry. Henrique would add an assist on Simon Benoit's goal later in the frame. The 32-year-old Henrique extended his goal-scoring streak to four games, tallying six points (four goals, two assists) in that span. He's up to 16 goals and 11 assists through 45 games this season.