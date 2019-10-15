Ducks' Adam Henrique: Factors in on both Anaheim goals
Henrique had a goal and an assist and was plus-2 with four shots on net in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
Henrique set up Rickard Rakell's goal late in the second period before scoring one of his own with less than four minutes left in the third. Monday's performance broke a brief three-game point drought for Henrique, who had 18 goals and 42 points last season in his first year with the Ducks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.