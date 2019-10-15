Henrique had a goal and an assist and was plus-2 with four shots on goal in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Henrique set up Rickard Rakell's goal late in the second period before scoring one of his own with less than four minutes left in the third. Monday's performance broke a brief three-game point drought for Henrique, who had 18 goals and 42 points last season in his first year with the Ducks.