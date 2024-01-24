Henrique scored an empty-net goal on six shots and added 10 PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Henrique fended off the Sabres' comeback push with his tally, though he was also involved in a dust-up in the final minute. The 33-year-old has been dialed in lately with five goals and five assists over his last nine contests. He's seeing top-line usage and some power-play time, which should continue as long as he's productive. Henrique has 15 tallies, 14 assists, 86 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 30 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 46 appearances.