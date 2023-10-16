Henrique recorded an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Henrique helped out on Cam Fowler's empty-net goal in the third period. While he's produced one assist and a minus-1 rating through two games, Henrique has added three hits and three blocked shots. He's still a solid defensive forward, posting a plus-minus no worse than minus-8 over his first five full years with the Ducks despite the team being in a rebuild for most of that time. He should continue to play in a top-six role.