Henrique scored a goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

Henrique got a goal off a rush early in the third period, but the Ducks' offense stalled out after his tally. The 33-year-old has two goals and an assist over his last six games. He's been most often on the third line when Leo Carlsson plays, so Henrique isn't in a great position to set the tone on offense. The veteran center is up to 12 points, 39 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 18 hits and a minus-7 rating through 26 appearances.