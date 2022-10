Henrique notched an assist in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Henrique has endured a slow start to 2022-23, going without a point in his first five games. He snapped the drought with a secondary helper on a Trevor Zegras goal in the first period. Henrique hasn't been silent, logging nine shots on net, six hits and a minus-1 rating through six appearances, but he'll need to pick up the pace to get to his usual 40-point mark.