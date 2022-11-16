Henrique logged a power-play assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Henrique is on a four-game point streak, which was interrupted by a one-game absence to attend the birth of his child. During the streak, he has three goals and a helper. The assist Tuesday was his first power-play point of the season. He's up to five tallies, two assists, 27 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating in 15 appearances.
