Ducks' Adam Henrique: Generates 50 points
Henrique recorded 18 goals and 42 points over 82 games in the 2018-19 season.
Henrique posted 50 points between the Ducks and Devils last season, but his regression doesn't look as bad considering the Ducks struggled as a whole. The 29-year-old also posted a career-high eight power-play goals. Henrique could face competition for a top-six center role from promising youngster Sam Steel in training camp next season.
