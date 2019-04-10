Henrique recorded 18 goals and 42 points over 82 games in the 2018-19 season.

Henrique posted 50 points between the Ducks and Devils last season, but his regression doesn't look as bad considering the Ducks struggled as a whole. The 29-year-old also posted a career-high eight power-play goals. Henrique could face competition for a top-six center role from promising youngster Sam Steel in training camp next season.