Henrique scored a goal and tallied six shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

It was a moment of individual brilliance for the center, who forced a turnover in the neutral zone and cut in front of Sharks goalie Aaron Dell to deposit a backhand shot in the twine. Henrique also had three hits in the contest. The third-round pick from 2008 recorded 18 goals and 42 points in 82 games last season, and he typically plays in all situations.