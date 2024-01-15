Henrique recorded a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win over Florida on Monday.

Henrique ended his 11-game goal-scoring slump when he provided a shorthanded marker early in the second period to tie the contest at 2-2. Although it had been a while since the 33-year-old found the back of the net, he has been productive recently, collecting a goal and five points over his last five outings. Through 42 appearances in 2023-24, Henrique has 11 goals and 24 points while serving in a top-six capacity.