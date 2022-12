Henrique tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Henrique picked up an assist on John Klingberg's goal in the first period before scoring an empty-netter in the third. The 32-year-old forward has struggled of late with just two points in his previous eight games coming into Thursday's contest. Henrique will look to build off his two-point performance as he now has nine goals and seven assists through 30 games this season.