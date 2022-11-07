Henrique scored a goal, dished two hits and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Panthers.

Henrique deflected in a Ryan Strome shot at 8:00 of the second period. All four of Henrique's goals this season have come in the last four games after he was limited to just one assist in October. With the slow start behind him, his production should start resembling the usual middle-six level he's sustained for much of the last decade. He has five points, 19 shots on net, 14 hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating in 13 outings this season.