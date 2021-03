Henrique scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Henrique spoiled Antti Raanta's shutout bid at 14:27 of the third period. The 31-year-old Henrique has three goals and two assists during his three-game point streak. The veteran center is up to 15 points, 52 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-6 rating. He's most often played with Troy Terry and Trevor Zegras in recent games, and both young forwards assisted on Henrique's goal Saturday.