Henrique notched an assist and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Henrique missed 19 games with a knee injury. He was able to log 15:04 of ice time in his return while filling a top-six role, and he had the secondary helper on Troy Terry's third-period tally. Henrique had failed to record a point over the previous five contests before his injury. He's still put together a solid campaign with 19 goals, 15 helpers, 122 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 58 outings.