Henrique produced two assists in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Henrique helped out on goals by Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish in the loss. Over his last 11 games, Henrique has been an effective scoring threat with seven goals and five assists, including three power-play points. The 33-year-old is up to 33 points (nine on the power play), 105 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 52 contests overall. He's been at his best in a top-line role, though the potential trade candidate would likely see his minutes reduced if he is moved ahead of the March 3 deadline.