Henrique had a helper in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Sharks on Sunday.

Henrique has six points in 12 games, which is a nice start to the season for the 28-year-old. However, he's also only put 12 shots on net, and his 25.0 shooting percentage cannot be sustained. Henrique is skating on Anaheim's top line currently, so they need him to be more active. Otherwise, regression is likely coming.