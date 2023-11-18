Henrique logged a power-play assist, six shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Panthers.

Henrique has a three-game point streak going (one goal, two assists) after he set up a Frank Vatrano tally in the third period. With Leo Carlsson resting Friday, Henrique was the first-line center for the Ducks, a role he may occasionally reprise when Carlsson is out of the lineup. Henrique has been solid with nine points (three on the power play), 24 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 16 appearances this season.