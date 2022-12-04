Henrique produced a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild.

Henrique set up Troy Terry on a go-ahead goal in the third period, but the Ducks couldn't keep the lead. Over the last 11 games, Henrique has seen more steady usage on the first line and top power-play unit, earning eight points (five on the power play). The 32-year-old forward's favorable spot in the lineup helps to offset the lackluster team around him. He's at seven goals, six helpers, 48 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 24 appearances this season.