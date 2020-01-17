Henrique tallied a power-play goal on two shots and won 11 of 19 faceoffs (57.9 percent) in a 4-2 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Henrique staked the Ducks to a 2-0 lead when he struck with the man advantage 12 minutes into the first period. Toss out a brutal November in which he failed to score a single goal and Henrique has otherwise enjoyed a fairly productive season, collecting 15 goals and 25 points in 47 games. He looks like he's headed toward his typical 20-goal, 40-point season and can be useful to fantasy owners in a pinch.