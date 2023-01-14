Henrique scored a goal and added a power-play assist in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

This was Henrique's first multi-point effort since Dec. 28, though the Ducks have scored multiple goals in just four of the seven contests in that span. The 32-year-old is up to 13 tallies, 10 helpers, seven power-play points, 80 shots on net, 36 blocked shots and 20 PIM through 42 contests. The Ducks' offense isn't great, but Henrique may still interest fantasy managers in deeper formats since he's in a top-six role with power-play time.