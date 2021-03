Henrique scored the game-tying goal on his only shot in Sunday's 3- overtime victory over St. Louis.

Henrique squared the game at 2-2 with a with a terrific goal 2:13 into the third period, toe-dragging his way through St. Louis defenseman Robert Bortuzzo and backhanding the puck past Jordan Binnington. It was the 10th goal of the season for Henrique, who has come alive offensively since the start of March with 11 points in 15 contests.