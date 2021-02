Henrique was waived by the Ducks on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

After racking up 26 goals in 71 games last season, Henrique has endured a slow start with just four points through the first 16 games. The 31-year-old carries a $5.825 million AAV salary-cap hit through the 2023-24 season, so he's not expected to be scooped off waivers. However, the Ducks will gain more cap flexibility if he clears.