Henrique scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Henrique struck 1:38 into the third period, sparking the Ducks' comeback from a 2-0 deficit. The 33-year-old has two goals and two assists over his last four contests. He lined up as the third-line center Sunday after mainly playing on the wing to begin 2023-24 -- Alex Killorn made his season debut as Henrique's left winger with Jakob Silfverberg on the other side. Henrique has six points, including two on the power play and two more while shorthanded, to go with 11 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, seven hits, six PIM and a plus-1 rating over 10 outings this season.