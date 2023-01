Henrique supplied an assist in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Henrique set up Mason McTavish's second goal of the game, which tied the score at 4-4. With three goals and an assist over his last five contests, Henrique continues to play fairly well on the top line despite some recent lineup shuffling. The 32-year-old forward has 21 points, 77 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 39 outings this season.