Henrique scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Henrique opened the scoring on a pass from Danton Heinen in the first period. The 31-year-old Henrique shares the Ducks' goal-scoring lead with Maxime Comtois -- both forwards have 11 this year. Henrique has added six helpers, 67 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-9 rating through 36 games. The center has just two goals in his last eight appearances.