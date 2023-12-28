Henrique produced an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Henrique helped out on the first of Brett Leason's two goals in the game. The helper was Henrique's ninth point over 11 outings this month. The 33-year-old continues to be effective in a middle-six role, though he sees time in all situations. Overall, he's produced 10 goals, nine assists, 55 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 33 outings. Seven of his points have come on the power play and another three have come shorthanded.