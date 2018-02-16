Ducks' Adam Henrique: Marks scoresheet in third straight

Henrique collected a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating during Thursday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

The veteran center has slotted into a supporting role behind Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kelser, but it hasn't hindered his offensive production. Henrique has now collected two goals and two assists during a three-game point streak, which has him up to 14 tallies and eight helpers through 34 contests since joining Anaheim. He also continues to receive power-play looks with the No. 1 unit, so Henrique is currently providing serviceable fantasy numbers in plenty of settings.