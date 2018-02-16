Ducks' Adam Henrique: Marks scoresheet in third straight
Henrique collected a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating during Thursday's 3-2 win over Chicago.
The veteran center has slotted into a supporting role behind Ryan Getzlaf and Ryan Kelser, but it hasn't hindered his offensive production. Henrique has now collected two goals and two assists during a three-game point streak, which has him up to 14 tallies and eight helpers through 34 contests since joining Anaheim. He also continues to receive power-play looks with the No. 1 unit, so Henrique is currently providing serviceable fantasy numbers in plenty of settings.
More News
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Scores again Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Pots two goals Tuesday•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Carries team to shootout win Thursday•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Scores in win over Pens•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Breaks three-game scoreless drought•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Continues hot streak•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...