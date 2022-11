Henrique scored twice on four shots in Tuesday's 6-5 shootout win over the Sharks.

Henrique scored both goals in a chaotic first period. The 32-year-old snapped a three-game point drought with the effort, and this may be just what he needs to jump-start his offense. Henrique has just three points, 14 shots, 11 hits and a minus-2 rating in 10 contests so far despite seeing regular middle-six usage.