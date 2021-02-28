Henrique scored a goal on three shots, blocked four shots and won 11 of 12 faceoffs in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Henrique played like he had something to prove Saturday, putting in a strong performance at both ends of the rink. He was rewarded with a goal in the third period. The 31-year-old was listed on the fourth line but played 14:43 in the contest -- that's more consistent with middle-six usage. Henrique sat out the last three games after clearing waivers on Feb. 20. The Ontario native is up to four goals, one assist, 25 shots, 23 hits and 18 blocked shots in 17 outings this year. He may still be at risk of cycling out of the lineup, so Henrique is tough to trust from a fantasy standpoint.