Henrique scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Henrique's three-game slump and the return of Alex Killorn saw Henrique playing on the third line Monday. The change in role helped him get his first goal since Jan. 23, tying the game at 1-1 midway through the first period. Henrique still led all Ducks forwards with 18:24 of ice time, bolstered in part due to his all-situations usage. The forwards has 16 tallies, 20 helpers, 102 shots on net, 49 hits, 47 blocked shots and 31 PIM through 54 outings overall.