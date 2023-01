Henrique found the back of the net in a 4-3 overtime loss to Pittsburgh on Monday.

Henrique provided a power-play marker at 17:50 of the first period to tie the game at 1-1. It was his 14th goal and 24th point in 43 contests this season. The 32-year-old was limited to a goal and two points in six games from Dec. 30-Jan. 11, but Henrique's turned a corner by contributing two markers and three points in his last two contests.