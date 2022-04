Henrique scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Henrique tied the game at 1-1 in the second period, but his line was also on the ice for both of the Kings' tallies. The 32-year-old forward has played well in April with four goals and three helpers in nine contests. He's picked up 39 points (10 on the power play), 134 shots on net and a plus-2 rating in 54 outings overall.