Ducks' Adam Henrique: Nets pair of goals
Henrique led the scoring charge with two tallies in an 8-2 win over the Canadiens on Friday.
Henrique showed some instant chemistry with young winger Troy Terry, who scored a goal and two assists in the contest. Henrique added four shots and a plus-3 rating in a productive outing. The center has 16 goals and 36 points in 69 games this season, as well as 109 shots. He's well on his way to eclipsing the 40-point mark for the sixth straight year.
More News
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Pots power-play goal•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Collects three points•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Provides game-winning goal•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Ends goal drought against Pens•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Scores PP goal in loss•
-
Ducks' Adam Henrique: Provides helper against Colorado•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...