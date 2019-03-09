Henrique led the scoring charge with two tallies in an 8-2 win over the Canadiens on Friday.

Henrique showed some instant chemistry with young winger Troy Terry, who scored a goal and two assists in the contest. Henrique added four shots and a plus-3 rating in a productive outing. The center has 16 goals and 36 points in 69 games this season, as well as 109 shots. He's well on his way to eclipsing the 40-point mark for the sixth straight year.