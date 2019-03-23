Ducks' Adam Henrique: Nets power-play goal
Henrique scored a power-play goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win against San Jose.
The goal, apart from being Henrique's 18th of the season, was also his team-leading eighth power-play marker of 2018-19. The 29-year-old has found the scoresheet in three of his team's last four games.
